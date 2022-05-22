Newlyweds Kanika Kapoor and Gautam are a sight to behold in first official wedding pics: ‘I found my prince’

Singer Kanika Kapoor has shared first official pictures of her ‘fairytale’ wedding with Gautam. She took to Instagram to share the photos and wrote an emotional caption for the post.

The pictures show Kanika and Gautam in different poses at the wedding. “And I said YES❤️,” began Kanika. She went on to add, “Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star 😍 So grateful to the universe in making us meet,” read the caption.

She further added that she is excited to start their journey together and to grow old with her new husband.

“Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero❤️” wrote Kanika.

Earlier, the very first picture from Kanika’s wedding was shared by Sheykhar Ravjiani of the Vishal-Sheykhar composer duo on his Instagram profile.

Sheykhar had shared a photo of himself and singer Manmeet Singh with the couple. He captioned the photo, “To one of the most stunning brides I have ever seen…my gorgeous friend both inside and out @kanik4kapoor. Wish you and Gautam a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness. You both are beautiful together. May that brilliant smile forever adorn your face. All my love. ❤️🤗.”