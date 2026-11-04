Kanika Kapoor’s first marriage was ‘terribly unhappy’, proposed twice to second husband Gautam

Singer Kanika Kapoor announced her separation from her second husband Gautam Hathiramani after four years of marriage on Tuesday. Kanika and Gautam tied the knot in 2022. At the time, Kanika had revealed that they had been friends for over 15 years and that she had proposed twice to Gautam in a span of six years, and when she asked him the second time, he considered her proposal seriously.

In a chat with The Times of India in 2022, Kanika had described Gautam as someone who had always had her back. “We have been best friends, who knew everything about each other’s lives. I feel that it is difficult to find somebody who will accept you for who you are in today’s times,” she said as she highlighted that he was supportive of her career and was there for her even in her personal life. Kanika is a mother of three children from her first marriage. “The fact that I am divorced with three children, I wasn’t sure whether I would be accepted by him and his family. But I was wrong,” she said.

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In the same chat, Kanika said that since Gautam had been a pillar of support for her, she was the one who proposed to him in 2014, shortly after the release of her breakout hit “Baby Doll.” At the time, Gautam just “rolled his eyes” as he thought she “was joking.” Six years later, Kanika asked him again and this time around, he “understood that I was serious about it.” This was in 2020, and as per Kanika, this was when their love story started. A year later, Gautam proposed to her “formally.”

Kanika accepted that she had been “lonely” since she divorced her first husband and was really happy to be married to Gautam, as even her kids were enthusiastic about their union. “My kids have been very gracious about this new development in my life,” she said.

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani got married in 2022. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram) Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani got married in 2022. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram)

Kanika became an ‘achaar papad housewife’ at 18

Kanika’s career truly began after “Baby Doll” released in 2014 and until then, she was living in London. She was previously married to a businessman named Raj Chandok and their 15-year-long marriage ended in 2012. Kanika was just 18 when she fell in love with Raj and moved to London. During this marriage, Kanika was spoilt with all the luxures that money can buy, but she was “miserable.”

In a 2015 chat with TOI, she recalled meeting Raj in Khajuraho at a cousin’s wedding and described herself as a “normal achaar papad housewife” who got married at 18. Since her husband came from a family of doctors and the family also had a real estate business, they were wealthy and that affected Kanika’s temperament as well.

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‘Terribly unhappy’ in first marriage

“Marriage exposed me to a fancy life of another level and that kind of took over me. I was materialistic, egoistic, vain and was full of myself, to the extent of being borderline arrogant,” she said and admitted that the luxurious lifestyle made her stay in the marriage for longer. In an interview with Filmfare in 2017, Kanika said that she had everything “from private planes to yachts” at her disposal but she was “terribly unhappy.”

She later revealed that her husband had been cheating on her and she felt disrespected in the marriage. Since she was financially dependent on her husband, and was raising three kids with him, she felt powerless and could not find the courage to walk away for many years. “My biggest fear were the kids – where would I go with them?” she said. Kanika spent many years of her life in London attending elite fashion shows and let it all go when she walked away from the relationship. “I don’t need a rich husband. I’m ready to live with less. I don’t wear Dolce and Gabbana anymore. I buy Zara and I look okay,” she told Filmfare.

A few years later, however, she and her first husband came to terms with their divorce, and in 2017, she said that her husband was supportive of her career.

About Kanika and Gautam’s divorce

On Tuesday, Kanika shared a note on social media where she declared that she and Gautam were going their “separate ways.” In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, she dismissed any rumours about any other relationship. “For me, this is my second time around for a divorce and that brings its own grief and disappointment,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article reflects personal experiences and individual perspectives regarding past relationships, emotional challenges, and marital life. It is intended strictly for informational and narrative purposes and should not be construed as professional relationship or psychological advice.