Kanika Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty top Google’s most searched personalities of 2020 list

Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty drew people's attention in the year 2020. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog, Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Singer Kanika Kapoor, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut are among the most searched personalities on the search engine Google this year.

As per Google India’s Year in Search 2020 results which were announced on Wednesday, Kanika Kapoor was the most searched personality after US President-elect Joe Biden and journalist Arnab Goswami. Kanika made headlines as she was the first Indian celebrity to contract coronavirus. She further drew flak after news about her not following quarantine rules emerged online. An FIR was also registered against Kanika for negligence and committing acts likely to spread the fatal disease.

Amitabh Bachchan stands at the fifth position in the list of most searched personalities in India. The megastar tested positive for coronavirus along with his family members Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. As soon as senior Bachchan confirmed being COVID-19 positive, his fans got worried about his health and they religiously followed his health updates. Several prayers were conducted across the country for his speedy recovery.

T 3598 – We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands 🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. in gratitude and thanks ! pic.twitter.com/PMMCRMS4FT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2020

The next Indian personality to feature in the list is Rhea Chakraborty. The young actor was vilified as a “gold-digger” and “drug peddler” after the suicide of her ex-boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was also arrested for allegedly supplying marijuana to Sushant. Rhea spent a month in Byculla jail before she was released on bail.

Actor Ankita Lokhande, popular for her role in TV show Pavitra Rishta, grabbed the spotlight after the demise of her former boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Lokhande joined the late actor’s family in demanding justice for him. Joining her was actor Kangana Ranaut who also made it to the list of most searched personalities on Google.

Kangana Ranaut made her debut on Twitter and accused her colleagues in Bollywood of nepotism and of dealing in drugs. She even called the Hindi film industry “gutter” and said she was ‘harassed’ when she entered the industry. The actor blamed Bollywood ‘insiders’ for driving ‘outsider’ Sushant Singh Rajput to his death. Ranaut went after Rhea Chakraborty too and called her names on social media. A part of her Mumbai office was also demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a few months ago.

