Kanika Dhillon ties the knot with Himanshu Sharma

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot. Kanika took to her Instagram profile to make the announcement.

Sharing photos, she wrote, “Here is to #2021 #newbeginnings #himanshusharma.”

The wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Kanika Dhillon announced her engagement to Himanshu Sharma in December. The duo, who began dating last year, made their relationship public in June.

On the work front, Kanika, who is known for writing films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, has Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba in her kitty. Himanshu, who has films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu series and Zero to his credit, has once again collaborated with Aanand L Rai for Atrangi Re, which stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.