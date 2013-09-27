Kangana’s ‘Rajjo’ to clash with Deepika Padukone’s ‘Ramleela’

Kangana Ranuat’s upcoming film ‘Rajjo’ is set to clash with Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Ramleela’ at the box office on November 15,but the National Award winning actress is unfazed by the competition from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali camp.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama was earlier set to enjoy a solo release but now Kangana’s movie is also hitting the screens on the same date.

“I was waiting for an apt time to bring the film. Even though the main character Kangana (Rajjo) plays a Mujrawali in the film,it isn’t somber or depressing by any means,” director Vishwas Patil said.

‘Rajjo’ would incidentally be arriving just 12 days after the release of ‘Krrish 3’ (November 3) which also stars Kangana in a role with grey shades.

“‘Rajjo’ is really close to my heart and I am glad it is being released this festive season. As for competition with other films,there would be one every week in any case. I am sure my producers are taking a good call and it comes from the trust and confidence they have in the product,” Kangana said.

“I am particularly proud of the film and my work. The film is special and it will fetch an audience of it’s own,” she said.

‘Rajjo’ is produced by Four Pillar Films and also stars Prakash Raj,Mahesh Manjrekar,Jayaprada and Paras Arora.

