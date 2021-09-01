Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii gets a ‘U’ certificate from CBFC

As Thalaivii, starring Kangana Ranaut, gears up for a theatrical release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the Jayalalithaa biopic, giving it a ‘U’ Certificate. This means that the audience of all ages can watch the film.

Even as cinema halls remain shut in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Thalaivii is all set to hit the theatres on September 10 worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

While the Tamil version received a ‘U’ Certification from the board earlier, CBFC has passed the Hindi version with ‘U’ certificate now.

The film, which also features Arvind Swamy, was earlier scheduled to release in April this year, but was postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The trailer of the film, which released on Kangana’s 34th birthday on March 23 showed glimpses into the various phases of Jayalalithaa’s life. It showcased her film and political journey. Thalaivii is touted as a film that puts forth the untold reality of Amma’s life on screen.

Kangana Ranaut’s Thailaivi, directed by AL Vijay and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is set to release in theatres on September 10.