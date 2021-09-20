Kangana Ranaut’s dig at Javed Akhtar, Shiv Sena after court hearing: ‘Lone warrior facing hyenas, in style’

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday attended the court hearing at Andheri court in the defamation proceedings filed against her by poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar. The Queen actor had not appeared at the last hearing and PTI reported that this was her first appearance since February summons. The court had said an arrest warrant would be issued against her if she didn’t appear this time.

Kangana later took to social media to take a dig at the writer and said that she is a ‘lone warrior’ facing hyenas in style. She also claimed the case was filed against her under ‘Shiv Sena pressure’.

“Remember those who can’t make you, they can’t break you either…. Also when in these eye of the storm ….. look it in the eye and …. POSE …. Today was the hearing of Javed Akhtar case which he filed under Shiv Sena pressure…. Lone warrior facing hyenas that too in style….,” wrote Kangana. She also posted a couple of selfies from her car.

As reported by The Indian Express, Ranaut’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, informed the court that she has filed a transfer application before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court seeking that the case be reassigned to another court. Siddiqui said that the plea was filed as she has “lost faith” in the court hearing the matter.

Siddiqui also said that a counter-complaint has been filed by Ranaut against Akhtar alleging extortion and criminal intimidation. Akhtar’s lawyer Jay Bharadwaj told the court that each time a new ground was filed to delay the matter and the court had followed the procedure as per law.

The Andheri metropolitan court said that it will hear the matter only after the transfer applications are decided. It posted the hearing for November 15. The hearing on the transfer plea will be heard by the Chief Metropolitan magistrate’s court on October 1.

Ranaut appeared before the court and completed her pending bail formalities.