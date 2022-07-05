Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad producer on film flopping at box office, facing massive losses: ‘Recovered most of them’ 

After Kangana Ranaut’s action film Dhaakad tanked at the box office, there were rumours that the film’s producer, Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, incurred severe losses due to which he had to let go of his office to repay investors. However, Mukut has now opened up about what went wrong with the film that was reportedly budgeted at Rs. 85 crore but earned only Rs 3.77 crore from its run in cinema halls all over the world.

On being asked why the Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal starrer did not perform at the box office, Mukut told indianexpress.com, “We had made Dhaakad with a lot of conviction and it was a very well made film. I don’t know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it’s people’s choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well. But according to us, we feel proud to have made a good, female-led spy action thriller, a genre less explored, with good conviction.”

Mukut also debunked rumours that suggested that because the film didn’t do well in theatres, he had to let go of his office to repay dues and loans. He clarified, “These are baseless rumours and absolutely wrong. I have already recovered maximum loss and whatever is left will be recovered in the due course.”

Another set of reports claimed that the film struggled to get OTT release after its poor performance at the box office. The producer, however, claims the Razneesh Ghai directorial did not have any issue getting an OTT partner for its post theatrical release. He said, “It is absolutely untrue. I have had so many offers and we have full confidence in our project. After the film’s release, it was sold to Zee5.”

Dhaakad is streaming on Zee5, the producer’s last project was Forensic, starring Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte and Prachi Desai.