Kangana Ranaut hails Yash as the new ‘angry young man’ after KGF 2: ‘He fills the void Amitabh Bachchan left…’

Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about her preference for South stars, as she believes that Bollywood has a lot to learn from them. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a post, mentioning that they were ‘deeply rooted’ in their culture. In her next story, she also praised Yash in KGF Chapter 2, saying that he is ‘the angry young man’, that India has been missing for many decades, and even compared him with Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor had become synonymous with the label in the 70s and 80s.

Kangana wrote sharing photos of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and NTR Jr, “South super stars are grounded and deeply rooted in their culture. Apart from their talent and hard work, their authenticity is what strikes a chord with the audience.” In the next post, she shared a poster of Yash from KGF Chapter 2 and wrote, “He is the angry young man India has been missing for many decades. He fills that void that Amitabh Bachchan has left since the 70’s. Wonderful.” Yash’s KGF 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, has grossed Rs 162 crore in India, and is a colossal hit worldwide as well.

(Photos: Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut) (Photos: Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut)

In January, Kangana had written a detailed post, explaining why South stars are a ‘rage’. “Some of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage…1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture, 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised, 3) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled.” She also added, “They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them.”

Last year, Kangana Ranaut starred in Thalaivii, where she played the role of late Tamil Nadu minister, J Jayalalithaa. The film also featured Arvind Swamy.