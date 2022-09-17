Kangana Ranaut writes a long note wondering where she lost herself: ‘You can never go back to being the same person’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been sharing many updates from her upcoming film Emergency with fans through social media. The actor, who will essay the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, shared her thoughts on how playing a character bleeds into the actor.

She wrote, “Today is a break day, I don’t call it a break I call it a pause day….On such a blank beat you wonder where did you lose yourself….. You dissolve in the character and find that nothing of you is left in you. You see your own pictures like a stranger and wonder will you ever be the same ….. the truth is you can never go back to being the same person, once a character has happened to you it remains like a scar on the soul, like the darkness of the night, like the glow of the moon, like a realisation you can’t own, like a million shining suns, like the dizzying heights of the mountains and suffocating depths of the sea….. a character will remain regardless of you.”

Kangana shared two photos here. One of her playing Indira Gandhi in the film, and another one from an older photoshoot.

Actor Anupam Kher, who is also part of the film, praised Kangana in the comments section and wrote, “You wrote this so well. Every ‘good’ actor will identify will identify with what you wrote. Jai Ho!”

Directed by Kangana, Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade, Vishal Naik, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam Kher amongst others. The film is produced by Kangana and Renu Pitti. Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad, which failed to impress the audience.