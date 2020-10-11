Kangana Ranaut wraps up Thalaivi schedule, shares photos

Kangana Ranaut resumed shooting for Thalaivi a few days ago. (Photo: Twitter/kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday tweeted that she has finished the latest schedule of the upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, which is being directed by AL Vijay. Kangana wrote that coronavirus pandemic might have changed the functioning of the world but it couldn’t alter her experience of being in front of the camera.

The actor shared pictures from the shoot, one of which features her wearing a mask. “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri@ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay,” Kangana wrote.



With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

A few days ago, Kangana had shared pictures with the director as she had resumed the shoot months after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced in March.

“These are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director AL Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set,” Kangana posted.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

The multi-lingual film is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree.

