Kangana Ranaut wraps up her ‘most ambitious project’ Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut plays actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has finished shooting for Thalaivi, which is a biopic of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. On Saturday, Ranaut took to Twitter and said she is having “mixed feelings” about parting ways with the titular character.

She tweeted, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings.”

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

The actor also thanked the whole team for an “opportunity of a lifetime.”

“Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa, Vijendra Parsad ji @ballusaluja @gvprakash @thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you,” Kangana Ranaut further wrote.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thailaivi also stars Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami and Bhagyashree.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd