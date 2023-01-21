Kangana Ranaut wraps Emergency, reveals she had to mortgage ‘every single thing’ she owns to keep the show running

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday announced that she’s wrapped filming on the period drama Emergency, her first movie as solo director, in which she plays former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the tumultuous 1970s. Kangana made her directorial debut with the historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which she took over from original director Krish Jagarlamudi.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of Emergency, and wrote, “As I wrap Emergency as an actor today…. a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion… It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana revealed that she had to mortgage all her property to make the film, and how she has an “alarmingly low blood cell count” after being diagnosed with dengue while shooting the first schedule of the film. She wrote, “From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned, to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it inspite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested …. I have been very open about my feelings on SM (social media) but I didn’t share all this, honestly because i didn’t want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, i didn’t want to give them the pleasure of my pain …. At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that’s not true…”

“You must work hard that’s given even if you are worthy you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn’t break…Hold on to yourself till you can … you are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn’t…… if you break and shatter in pieces … celebrate… Because it’s time for you to reborn…,” Kangana added.

Calling Emergency a “rebirth,” she concluded the note by writing, “Thanks to my tremendously talented team for making it happen for me … P.S all those who care about me please know that I am in a safe place now … I would have not shared all this if I wasn’t …please don’t worry, I only need your blessings and love ❤️.”

Reacting to Kangana’s post, her co-star Anupam Kher wrote, “Dearest Kangana! Your note here touched my heart in a very inspirational manner. My grandfather once wrote in a letter to me in trouble days before coming to my movies, ‘Wet man is not afraid of rain!’ You are unstoppable. Your brutal honesty towards yourself is your biggest strength! Keep going! Love and prayers always! 😍👍.”

Kangana plays Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The historical drama also stars Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman, and is scheduled to release later this year.