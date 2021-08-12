Kangana Ranaut wraps Dhaakad shoot, shares new still from the actioner

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has wrapped the filming of her upcoming actioner Dhaakad. Kangana on Thursday took to Instagram to share videos and pictures from her last day on the set of Dhaakad in Budapest.

In the video, Kangana is seen asking her producer and director whether they will miss her or not. Both answered in the affirmative and stated they have made an entertaining movie which will hopefully please the audience.

Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni in Dhaakad. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni in Dhaakad. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has wrapped her shoot of Dhaakad. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut has wrapped her shoot of Dhaakad. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

In another video, the Dhaakad team is seen cheering for Kangana Ranaut as she bid them goodbye. Kangana also shared a brand new still from Dhaakad in her Instagram stories.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had shared a post featuring herself as Agent Agni which read, “As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad.”

Pitched as a spy thriller, Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. It is directed by Razneesh Ghai and is scheduled to release on October 1 this year.