Kangana Ranaut wraps Dhaakad’s schedule, says it is going to be ‘something spectacular’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up a schedule of her upcoming action film Dhaakad. Sharing a picture on Twitter, the actor praised the film’s team and promised her fans that the actioner is going to be “something spectacular.” “Schedule wrap alert…. most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up,” Ranaut tweeted.

The actioner, also starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, is directed by Razneesh Ghai. On Saturday evening, Arjun Rampal also shared a picture from the sets of the film. In Dhaakad, Kangana plays the character of Agent Agni. Recently, she shared her pictures from the sets of the film. The photos showed Kangana performing action sequences. "They call her Agni… the brave one #Dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death … #Dhaakad," Kangana tweeted.

Earlier in a statement, the 34-year-old had said, “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film.”

Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, the action-thriller is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s first collaboration with Kangana Ranaut.