Kangana Ranaut says she won’t ‘tolerate anything’ against SS Rajamouli: ‘A nationalist, a yogi of highest order’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and spoke in director SS Rajamouli’s favour after a media outlet quoted the director saying that “religion is essentially a kind of exploitation.” The RRR director spoke briefly about religion in a recent chat with The New Yorker. Rajamouli had mentioned in his interview that after reading religious texts of various religions, he came to the aforementioned conclusion. Kangana said that she will not “tolerate anything against Rajamouli sir” who is like a “flame in the rain.”

Taking to Twitter, Kangana replied to a post which read, “Inspired by The Fountainhead, SS Rajamouli says ‘religion is essentially a kind of exploitation’.” Kangana wrote, “No need to overreact, it’s ok not to carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere, our actions speak louder than words. Being a proud hindu calls upon all kind of attacks, hostility, trolling and huge amount of negativity, we make movies for everyone, we artists are vulnerable especially.”

Kangana then called Rajamouli a ‘nationalist’ and a ‘yogi’. She said, “Because we get no support from so called right wing as well, we are absolutely on our own, so sit down, don’t even dare, I won’t tolerate anything against Rajamouli sir who is like a flame in the rain. A genius and nationalist a yogi of highest order. We are blessed to have him.”

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Rajamouli had said, “I remember, as a young kid, I had doubts after reading stories about the Hindu gods. I used to think, this doesn’t seem real. Then I got caught up in my family’s religious fervour. I started reading religious texts, going on pilgrimages, wearing saffron cloth, and living like a sannyasi for a few years.” He continued, “Then I caught onto Christianity, thanks to some friends. I’d read the Bible, go to church, and do all kinds of stuff. Gradually, all these things somehow made me feel that religion is essentially a kind of exploitation.”