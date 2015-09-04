Kangana Ranaut won’t play ‘tragic’ characters again

Kangana Ranaut said: “This character is the most tragic character I have played so far. I was crying all the time, I lost my appetite and broke down on any situation.”

Actress Kangana Ranaut says she doesn’t want to do a “tragic” character like Payal again that she portrays in Nikhil Advani’s forthcoming film “Katti Batti”.

“This character is the most tragic character I have played so far. Tragedy to another level. I was crying all the time, I lost my appetite and broke down on any situation,” Kangana said at a press conference here.

The “Queen” star thinks that her character in the film was so intense that she could not get out of her reel character to the real one.

“My mother visited me and explained to me that ‘You should not do such intense characters at this age. Movies are not everything. You will end up as a completely messed up person’. And that’s true, as it played with my mind, the most dangerous organ to play with,” she added.

Further talking about her role in “Katti Batti”, the “Gangster” actress said: “I’m not as strong as a person to handle a role like Payal. It makes me sensitive; I was affected by this character so much. It is something that I will never do again”.

“Katti Batti”, which also stars Imran Khan, will release on September 18.

