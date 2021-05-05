Kangana Ranaut, welcome home: Koo app asks actor to share her opinion ‘with pride’ as her Twitter account suspended

As Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended by Twitter on Tuesday for repeated violations of the micro-blogging site’s rules, the actor has been welcomed by the founders of the homegrown Koo app.

In a statement, Koo’s co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna referred to Kangana’s post in February that Koo is like her own home while everything else is rented. He said that the actor was justified in saying that.

Another co-founder of Koo, Mayank Bidwatka said in a statement that Kangana can share her opinions on the site ‘with pride’. “Kangana Jee, this is your home, you can voice your opinions to everyone here with pride,” he wrote on Koo.

Twitter removed Kangana permanently after her controversial tweets on post-poll violence in West Bengal, which were seen as a call to violence. The company said in a statement, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules. specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.”

Earlier in February, Kangana had threatened to leave Twitter for Koo. “Your time is up @Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there. Absolutely thrilled to experience home grown #kooapp,” she had written on Twitter. This was her response to Twitter suspending her account for a few hours after her controversial tweets on the farmers’ protest.

What is Koo app?

The microblogging site was co-founded by entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka, and won the government’s Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge. The homegrown social media platform took wings in February as BJP leaders, ministers and government departments announced that they were joining it.