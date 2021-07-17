Kangana Ranaut watches Black Widow in Budapest: ‘Back to popcorn days’

A cheerful Kangana Ranaut, who is shooting for her upcoming actioner Dhaakad in Budapest went back to the cinemas after a long time as the actor got a chance to watch Black Widow in a theatre.

Kangana took to Instagram to share her excitement on returning to theares to watch movies. “Back to popcorn days,” wrote the actress as she shared a fun boomerang video in which she is seen holding 2 tubs of popcorn while heading to watch the movie.

Black Widow, which released on July 9 in most parts of the world, will release on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

halls in India still continue to be closed, many European and western countries have opened up cinema halls for moviegoers. Expressing her excitement on stepping into a movie hall, Kangana wrote, “After two long years back to theatres for #blackwidow Thanks to my producers for planning this outing for us.”

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is an action film where Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni and Arjun Rampal will play Rudraveer, the antagonist. Kangana recently joined Arjun in Budapest while he wrapped up shooting his portions for Dhaakad.

After Dhaakad, Kangana will start shooting Emergency. Ranaut will be directing the film and will also play the role of Indira Gandhi in this one.