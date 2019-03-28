Kangana Ranaut reveals she was offered Padmaavat

Kangana Ranaut is known for her stellar performances and her candid nature off-screen. The actor has worked with directors like Anurag Basu, Aanand L Rai, Vishal Bhardwaj among others and has given some phenomenal performances over the years. In a recent interview with Mid-day, Kangana shared that she has been a huge admirer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Advertising

She went on to reveal that Bhansali had in fact narrated the script of Padmaavat and even offered her the film. Kangana said, “Oh, yes. In fact, we had a brief meeting for Padmaavat (2018). He narrated me the script.”

When she was asked if Sanjay Leela Bhansali had actually offered her the film, she said, “Yes. There was this conversation, and I was doing Manikarnika then, so it didn’t go anywhere. But we had a brief narration.”

Kangana Ranaut went on to share that Sanjay had also offered her the Ram-Leela song which was eventually performed by Priyanka Chopra. Kangana shared, “Before that as well, he wanted me to do the Ram-Leela song. He is a filmmaker who can leave strong impressions on you, especially if you are a fresh mind.”

Advertising

In the interview, Kangana also shared that she was in awe of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas and Black back when she saw it as an audience member.

Kangana Ranaut is basking in the success of Manikarnika, which she also co-directed. She will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao. Along with this, she is also working with director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari on her next film, Panga. Kangana will also be seen in the Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi.