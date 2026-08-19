‘Blue drum in your vicinity too’: Kangana Ranaut warns against ‘westernised’ relationships

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the Bengaluru murder case in which a woman and her alleged lover have been accused of killing her husband and her five-year-old son. Kangana used the shocking incident to question changing attitudes towards relationships and what she sees as the growing influence of “westernised” culture in India.

The actor and BJP MP shared a news report about the case on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. Kangana questioned why stories of partners turning against each other appear to be increasingly common and argued that Indians should think carefully before adopting Western ideas about relationships.

“Every other day news is full of such cases, women throwing men off the cliff, or men packing women in blue drums? It’s easy to be westernised but people in the west are not deleting each other under social pressures of arranged marriage or conservative culture,” she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut warns against reducing relationships to ‘body counts’

Kangana Ranaut went on to argue that embracing changing relationship norms can seem harmless until a similar tragedy affects one’s own family.

“It sounds very cool to be accepting of it all until it’s your own child that ends up in a drum. So wake up. Don’t let this culture of benching, ghosting, crumbing, body counts to desensitise you. Don’t normalise it,” she wrote.

She then linked the idea of “body counts” to what she sees as the wider dehumanisation of relationships, ending her post with a warning that also referenced the blue drum shown in reports about such crimes.

“Once you are ok with human relations being reduced to mere body counts then don’t cry when you will be reduced to a dead body. Say no to westernised culture of calling human relationships as just body counts, get ready to troll me but remember there is a blue drum in your vicinity too ha ha, bye have a good day 👍,” she wrote.

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Kangana Ranaut shared another Instagram Story featuring the news report and issued a shorter warning about what she believes happens when society becomes desensitised to such crimes.

“You normalise this for others families tomorrow it will be your turn 💅,” she wrote.

The Bengaluru case involves the deaths of a man and his five-year-old son. Police have arrested the man’s wife and are investigating the alleged role of her lover in the killings. Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Kangana then shared an image of a blue drum, appearing to reference the alleged disposal of bodies in high-profile murder cases, and directly addressed people who use the term “body counts” for human relationships.

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“To all my friends who think it’s ok to call human relationships as body counts and reduce humans to just mere bodies …. Ha ha ha I said nothing 💅,” she wrote.

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Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Generation Gutter’ controversy

Kangana Ranaut’s comments come weeks after she triggered a controversy over her remarks on Gen Z and the CJP-led student protests.

Kangana had criticised videos from the protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and described some of the young protesters as the “gutter generation.” She also questioned their upbringing and made pointed comments about young women and their lifestyles. The remarks drew criticism, with some accusing her of making sweeping statements about an entire generation.

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The actor later clarified that she was not referring to all young people, saying her comments were aimed at particular protesters and people who identified themselves with the CJP movement. She also questioned whether the Jantar Mantar agitation should be described as a Gen Z protest at all.

Kangana later appeared to change her tone towards Gen Z, describing the generation as one of India’s biggest strengths and ambassadors of the country’s culture and identity.

Kangana Ranaut’s latest film

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, directed by Manoj Tapadia. The film draws inspiration from the real-life courage of hospital workers during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and focuses on the doctors, nurses and other staff who continued treating patients during the crisis.

The film, which released in theatres in June, began streaming on ZEE5 on August 14. Kangana plays a central role in the medical survival drama.