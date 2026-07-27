‘Puke-inducing’: Kangana Ranaut wants ‘digital detox’ after watching Gen Z protest reels

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on participants in the recently concluded Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests in New Delhi, calling viral videos from the demonstrations “puke-inducing.” She also accused the protesters of spreading “filth, garbage, and ugliness.”

In a strongly worded post shared on her Instagram Stories, Kangana claimed that watching all the protest reels has drained her and that she needs a digital detox.

“Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using… Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once. Ewwww,” she wrote.