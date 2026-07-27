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‘Puke-inducing’: Kangana Ranaut wants ‘digital detox’ after watching Gen Z protest reels
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has accused the student protesters of spreading "filth, garbage, and ugliness."
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on participants in the recently concluded Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests in New Delhi, calling viral videos from the demonstrations “puke-inducing.” She also accused the protesters of spreading “filth, garbage, and ugliness.”
In a strongly worded post shared on her Instagram Stories, Kangana claimed that watching all the protest reels has drained her and that she needs a digital detox.
“Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using… Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once. Ewwww,” she wrote.
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Kangana Ranaut reacts to student protests
The actor-turned-politician continued, “Who is birthing and raising them? India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication. [Meanwhile] you call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well.”
She added, “There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox.”
In another Instagram Story, Kangana wrote, “Sixty metric tonnes of waste thrown by CJP at Jantar Mantar after protest.”
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The student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak reached its peak on July 20 with the Chalo Sansad March, which was met with police action. The police’s handling of the student protesters garnered global attention and sparked similar demonstrations across the country. Subsequently, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, after which the CJP called off the protest.
About Kangana Ranaut
A four-time National Film Award-winning actor, Kangana Ranaut has been going through a rough patch in her movie career for the past few years, with not even a single box-office hit since director Prakash Kovelamudi’s Judgementall Hai Kya (2019).
Even Emergency (2025), which marked her debut as an independent director, bombed big time, grossing just Rs 23.81 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. She was most recently seen in Manoj Tapadia’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which also became a box-office disaster, grossing a nominal Rs 8.32 crore.
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