Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh: Battle moves from X to box office, but who’s winning?

After Emergency, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is set to return with yet another film inspired by real-life events. Her upcoming release, Bharat Bhagyaa Vidhata, is gearing up for a box office clash with Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh. What makes the clash particularly intriguing is the long-standing public feud between Kangana and Diljit, which dates back to their highly-publicised social media spat during the 2020 Farmers’ Protest. However, despite the history between the two stars, neither film appears to be generating significant pre-release buzz.

According to trade experts, both films will rely heavily on audience reception and word-of-mouth rather than star power or advance bookings.

Speaking to SCREEN, Akkshay Rathi, Director of Ashirwad Theatres Pvt Ltd, said, “Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhagyaa Vidhata are films that have the ability to grow from strength to strength due to word of mouth. Neither of the two is designed to be a front-loaded opener or entertainer. Both these films, along with Haunted and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai from the previous week, can co-exist at the box office because all of them cater to very different audiences. Together, they have the ability to find an equilibrium in terms of showcasing across cinemas.”

‘Cannot predict box office numbers’

Rathi further noted that predicting opening-day collections would be premature.

“To predict the opening day collections would be very tough and unfair because both of these are word-of-mouth films. There have been instances where films have completely transformed their prospects by evening shows. We are hoping audiences turn up in big numbers for all of these films,” he said.

Unlike many major releases, neither Bharat Bhagyaa Vidhata nor Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently trending on ticket-booking platform BookMyShow, reflecting relatively muted pre-release excitement.

Kangana’s previous release, Emergency, had opened to Rs 2.85 crore gross in India across 5,748 shows and went on to collect just Rs 23.81 crore in its lifetime run. The actress has been searching for a major box-office success since Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

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Diljit Dosanjh, on the other hand, has enjoyed stronger momentum in recent years. His last Hindi release, Border 2, opened to positive reviews and Rs 36 crore opening, while Crew emerged as a commercial success with a lifetime collection of Rs 151 crore.

Meanwhile, some fans have claimed that Main Vaapas Aaunga has not received an adequate number of screenings, although official screen counts are yet to be announced.

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Adding to the competition at the box office is Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor. Directed by Chinmay D Mandlekar, the film is inspired by events surrounding India’s 1990 economic crisis and explores the institutional dynamics between the Reserve Bank of India and the Government of India. Bharat Bhagyaa Vidhata, meanwhile, is directed by Manoj Tapadia and is based on the heroic events that unfolded at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks.

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When Kangana-Diljit locked horns for the first time

Kangana and Diljit’s rivalry first grabbed headlines in 2020 during the Farmers’ Protest. The controversy began when Kangana mistakenly identified an elderly woman at the protest as Bilkis Bano, one of the prominent faces of the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA demonstrations. Diljit publicly challenged her claim and shared evidence showing that the woman was actually Mahinder Kaur, a 73-year-old farmer from Punjab.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a war of words on social media. Kangana referred to Diljit as “Karan Johar’s chamcha,” while Diljit accused her of lacking “tameez” (basic courtesy). The episode sparked widespread debate, with several members of the entertainment industry voicing support for Diljit. Kangana also reportedly received legal notices from multiple parties in connection with the controversy.

Years later, the two stars now find themselves facing off once again—this time at the box office, where audience verdict and word-of-mouth may ultimately determine the winner.