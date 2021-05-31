Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple for the first time, says ‘speechless and stunned with its beauty, divinity’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she was stunned upon her maiden visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar with her family. Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, the Thalaivi star shared her divine experience of visiting the religious place in the state of Punjab.

Kangana posted two clicks with her nephew, along with some pictures in her Instagram stories. Sharing how she never got a chance to pay obeisance at the place, despite her family visiting it before, Kangana wrote in her caption that read, “Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time…. speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity…”

Kangana is currently spending some family time at her home in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She has been uploading a lot of clicks from her stay there, and her life away from the arclights.

Check out some more clicks shared by Kangana Ranaut in her Instagram stories and her fans pages.

This is Kangana Ranaut's first visit to the Golden Temple.

Kangana Ranaut with her mother and sister Rangoli.

Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut also posted clicks of planting 20 trees in the aftermath of the Cyclone Tauktae which, according to her, left Mumbai losing more than 70 percent of its trees and Gujarat with more than 50,000 trees uprooted.

After recovering from Covid-19 recently, Kangana shared five learnings from the pandemic, one of which was a dig at celebrities who have started fundraisers to contribute towards the relief work.

“Thought of the day might be complex or too evolved for few but some will get it. Lessons from the pandemic 1) No one is insignificant everyone can help but its important to recognise your place , role and influence in the society 2) Don’t beg from poor people for funds if you are rich,” she wrote in her note on Instagram stories.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa in her biopic Thalaivi, which is up for release as soon as the second wave of Covid-19 eases out.

She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in her kitty.