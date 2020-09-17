Kangana Ranaut: Urmila Matondkar is a soft porn star

Kangana Ranaut spoke about Urmila Matondkar in a recent interview. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut, Urmila Matondkar/Instagram)

During an interaction with Times Now, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut touched upon an interview given by Urmila Matondkar, where the Rangeela actor questioned the former’s motives and her accusations against Bollywood ‘drug-mafia’.

Kangana said, “I saw one very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn’t I get a ticket?”

Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Soon after this interview was aired, many film celebrities jumped to Urmila Matondkar’s defence. Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and shared, “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u”

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u 💓 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020

Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar”

Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 16, 2020

Urmila Matondkar had earlier spoken about Kangana Ranaut in an interview with India Today. She said, “To claim that the entire film industry is all about drug mafia is not just an overstatement, but I don’t even know what to call it.”

She added, “Everything that you have got today, the name, the fame and the money, is all thanks to Mumbai and the film industry. Why is it that you have not spoken about these things in the last so many years and are speaking about all this only in the last few months? The timing seems funny. Everything seems to be going a bit berserk.”

