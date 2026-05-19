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Kangana Ranaut urges young women to prioritise career over marriage following Twisha Sharma tragedy
In her latest Instagram Story, actor Kangana Ranaut shared a long note urging women to choose themselves first. Her comments come amid the Twisha Sharma dowry case.
The death of 33-year-old former actor Twisha Sharma, allegedly linked to dowry harassment, has left the nation shocked. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to “so many tragic news about married young women.”
Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Kangna wrote, “So many tragic news about married young women comes up every day. Many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of their suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married.”
She further urged young women to prioritise their careers over marriage.
The actor added, “My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you. What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want don’t listen to anyone.”
Check out Kangna Ranaut’s Instagram Story:
On May 12, Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. Her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired district judge Giribala Singh, have since been booked for dowry death among other charges. The FIR alleges repeated taunts over dowry, accusations regarding Twisha’s character and pressure surrounding her pregnancy.
Also Read – Films she left behind: Twisha Sharma’s journey from Miss Pune to Amazon Prime Video thriller
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency. The actor will soon mark her international debut with the supernatural horror drama, Blessed Be the Evil, set to hit theatres in 2027. Since 2024, she has been serving as a Member of Parliament from her hometown of Mandi after winning the Lok Sabha elections from the constituency on a BJP ticket.
Disclaimer: This report covers an ongoing investigation into a tragic death and reflects public social media commentary regarding domestic distress. The insights shared are for informational and narrative purposes only and do not constitute legal, psychological, or professional matrimonial guidance. Readers are advised to approach the subject with sensitivity.
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