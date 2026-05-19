Kangana Ranaut urges young women to prioritise career over marriage following Twisha Sharma tragedy

The death of 33-year-old former actor Twisha Sharma, allegedly linked to dowry harassment, has left the nation shocked. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to “so many tragic news about married young women.”

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Kangna wrote, “So many tragic news about married young women comes up every day. Many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of their suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married.”

She further urged young women to prioritise their careers over marriage.

The actor added, “My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you. What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want don’t listen to anyone.”