Kangana Ranaut urges theatres to screen Thalaivii: ‘In these times, we must not bully each other’

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday requested multiplex chains to allow the screening of her upcoming film Thalaivii on September 10. In a note on Instagram, the Bollywood star revealed that theatres are “ganging up” against her film Thalaivii, which is a biopic based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of a news report that Thalaivii wasn’t finding takers in multiplex chains. The producers of Thalaivii and national multiplexes are clashing over the time gap between its theatrical and digital release.

Thalaivii is set to have a theatrical release on September 10. (Photos: Instagram/kanganaranaut) Thalaivii is set to have a theatrical release on September 10. (Photos: Instagram/kanganaranaut)

The actor also shared a note which read, “No films are choosing theatres. Very few and very brave like my producers @visfinienduri @shaaileshrsingM1 are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema… in these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist, it’s our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for south we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well —This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut —Please help each other in order to save theatres. (sic).”

Earlier this week, the CBFC gave a ‘U’ certificate to Thalaivii. The AL Vijay directorial also features Arvind Swamy as MGR.