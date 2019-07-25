I have got a very unconventional journey: Kangana Ranaut

In her 13-year long career, Kangana Ranaut claims she has overcome several obstacles, both personally or professionally, to attain the position of the highest paid female actor in Bollywood. The actor, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, believes because of her roots, she never got swayed by the glitz and glamour of B-town. Rather, she learnt from her mistakes.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, ahead of the release of her latest film Judgementall Hai Kya, Ranaut shared why she believes despite being a top rated actor, one’s films need to work, and what her unsuccessful films have taught her.

“Eventually, the platform that you have, and the attention you get from so many people is simply because you are an artiste. So your film needs to work. That is more important. Once your films are working, you have a larger, wider and broader reach. That’s what I learned,” she said.

We also asked Kangana Ranaut if there was any one role she would like to redo. She replied, “I don’t think they were lacking in the performance. I don’t think the performances could have been bettered. But definitely other elements were falling short.”

From her tiff with Hrithik Roshan to calling Karan Johar the “movie mafia” of Bollywood and the “king of nepotism”, Ranaut has unabashedly challenged several powerful people in the industry. Her own story is worthy of a biopic. So who should write the story of her life?

“There are really wonderful people and writers out there. I think three of my favorites are Vijay Arora, Rajat Arora and Himanshu Sharma. The three can collaborate and Prasoon Joshi can write the dialogues, lyrics and screenplay. Of course there are great writers, and for my film, I would want to have a team of them. I have got a very unconventional journey, so I will cast somebody new. Definitely somebody from the mountains and unconventional!” Kangana Ranaut said.

Judgementall Hai Kya also stars Rajkummar Rao. It is set to release on July 26.