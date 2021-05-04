scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Most read

Kubbra Sait, Richa Chadha respond as Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently suspended: ‘I hope a permanent relief’

Several Bollywood stars lauded Twitter India's decision to permanently suspend Kangana Ranaut's account, after the actor commented on the alleged violence in West Bengal following the assembly election results.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 4, 2021 4:46:43 pm
kangana twitter suspended kubbra richaAccording to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut's account repeatedly violated its policy on "hateful conduct and abusive behavior". (Photos: Kangana, Kubbra, Richa/Instagram and Twitter)

Actors Kubbra Sait, Richa Chadha and Bidita Bag were among those who lauded Twitter India for suspending Kangana Ranaut’s account on Tuesday after her vitriolic tweets allegedly inciting violence. As per Twitter, the actor’s account repeatedly violated Twitter policy on “hateful conduct and abusive behavior”.

Kubbra posted several tweets and retweets hoping for a “permanent relief” on the micro blogging site. “Amen! I was in a mental state of tripping her with my left foot if I ever met her. But, this is way better. I hope a permanent relief. Social media can be better without her,” she tweeted. Sharing the screenshot of Kangana’s suspended account, Kubbra added, “Keep it going @TwitterIndia (please don’t say later, it was an error on your part.).”

Stand-up comedian Anuvab Pal, however had his concerns. He tweeted, “We are the only country where Kangana Ranaut’s insane rants are given the same importance and amplified and discussed with the same seriousness as someone looking for oxygen in Delhi.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspended permanently, she says ‘my heart goes out to people of this country’

Quoting Anuvab, Kubbra added, “Sorry! You’re right Pal. Let’s get back to keeping our ears to the ground. Hey… but the news did bring a smile and lifted a cloud off my chest as it did for many others.”

Also read |Kangana Ranaut asks govt, people to compensate for oxygen we are ‘forcefully’ taking from nature during Covid-19, gets criticised

Richa, on the other side, kept it simple with a picture that had the text, “Be yourself. Somewhere else.” Bidita Bag, however, demanded that even the Instagram account of Kangana be suspended.

“Lage haath #KanganaRanaut ka instagram bhi suspend karwa do (please suspend Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram account as well)… Mam please dump ur poop on koo app,” Bidita tweeted.

Designer Anand Bhushan took to his Instagram account and announced his disassociation with Kangana Ranaut. In a note, he shared his brand’s decision to remove “all collaboration images” with Kangana and pledged “never to be associated with her” in any capacity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anand Bhushan (@anandbhushan)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Twitter India’s decision to permanently suspend Kangana Ranaut’s account came after her controversial tweets on the alleged violence in West Bengal following the assembly election results.

Earlier, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was also suspended for violating the regulations of the platform. Kangana’s account was also restricted for a few hours earlier this year after the actor’s incendiary tweets against the web series Tandav. The tweet was deleted later.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

mcu phase 4 titles
7 major takeaways from Marvel Studios Phase 4 announcement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement
x