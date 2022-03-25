Kangana Ranaut turns showstopper in a khadi saree at LFW: ‘To be truly global one has to be truly local first’

Kangana Ranaut has always expressed her love for the saree. The Queen actor on Thursday night donned an ivory khadi saree as she turned showstopper for Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) at Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

Kangana wore an ivory khadi saree along with a matching trench coat. The actor also donned diamond and emerald jewellery. She looked like a total fashion diva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Sharing stunning pictures of herself on the ramp, Kangana wrote, “To be truly global one has to be truly local first. Khadi can be hope for entire world which is struggling with the pollution from the fashion industry. Millions of Tons of synthetic fabric is thrown in the ocean every year and fashion industry wastes are destroying soil, air and water equally…Khadi an organic and environment friendly fabric is the ultimate resolution the world is seeking…Let’s guide the world and explore the true genius of Bharata. Was an honour to represent @kvicindia Jai Hind.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty. She is also bankrolling Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor is currently busy with her maiden OTT venture, Lock Upp.