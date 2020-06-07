Kangana Ranaut turns director for Aparajitha Ayodhya, says it’s a story of divinity

Kangana Ranaut is also producing Aparajitha Ayodhya.(Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut is also producing Aparajitha Ayodhya.(Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

After helming Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has worn the hat of a director for Aparajitha Ayodhya, which revolves around the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute.

Kangana, who believes that the concept “is not controversial,” mentioned that she did not have plans to direct the film but eventually she felt that she should take up the role of both director and producer.

“The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically,” she said in a statement.

Talking about the pressure of directing the film, Kangana said, “It does not make me nervous. It’s tougher when you have to carry forward someone else’s vision and find your own vision somewhere in it. In this case, I have worked on this film from scratch, and it’s gratifying and simple once you have the clarity of thought.”

Kangana mentioned that the film is a story of “love, faith and unity, and above everything, it’s a story of divinity.” She also said that she might not star in the film as she wants to focus on being the director.

The film is being written by Baahubali fame KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had previously collaborated with Kangana for Manikarnika.

