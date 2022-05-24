Kangana Ranaut trolled as Dhaakad fails at box office: Richa Chaddha says ‘people are expressing dissent’

‘Richa Chadha feels those ‘trolling’ Kangana Ranaut on the failure of her recent release Dhaakad are ‘expressing dissent in whatever way they can.’ The Bollywood actor wrote several tweets in reply to Tehseen Poonawalla, when the latter criticised trolls ‘celebrating’ the film’s failure.

Bigg Boss contestant and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted, “The trolling of #KanganaRanaut for her movie #Dhaakad is extremely unfair! We may agree or disagree with #KanganaRanaut but cannot take away from the fact she is one of the best actors in cinema today and a risk taker. More power to you #KanganaRanaut.” He added, “The celebration of a movie flopping is not good.”

Richa tweeted to Tehseen, “Aligning with power is easy and has obvious rewards like tax exemptions, awards, special status, security-even literally the Legislature promoting a film! So do you not know that the reverse also holds true Tehseen? Ppl are expressing dissent in whatever way they can. So chill.”

Tehseen and Richa’s conversation did not end here. The former tweeted, “I am extremely chilled. I haven’t seen her movie despite #KanganaRanaut being kind enough to invite me. I would stand up for the movie business . No flops should be cheered period because it hurts the industry. If the government does wrong, doesn’t mean we should as well!” to which Richa replied, “Very systematically, a narrative was built that the film industry in Mumbai is the den of all vice. People here are murderous etc. Many people participated in this narrative building. Now some others celebrating other ppl’s downfalls is an unfortunate consequence of that.”

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad released on May 20. The movie has Kangana playing the role of a spy agent Agni who is investigating a human trafficking nexus. Despite heavy duty action scenes and Kangana’s fiery avatar, the movie opened to around Rs 50 lakh, and was soon declared a box office failure.

In the meantime, the other movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which clashed with Dhaakad, is doing a good business. The Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy is inching towards Rs 100 crore already.