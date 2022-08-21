Kangana Ranaut to sue a film magazine for inviting her to an award function: ‘I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me…’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has decided to sue a film magazine because they invited her to their award function and also wanted to give her an award for her performance in Thalaivii.

Taking to Instagram, the Queen actor wrote, “I’ve banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii… I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare … thanks.”

In an interview with Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand, Kangana Ranaut had opened up about how she was denied an award. She had said, “Initially you have this ideal notion of the system. It is about adding to your Wikipedia (page) so it is all a fairy tale image. I have had some very ugly experiences. Early on, I got dressed up for some award, I don’t remember the award but I was supposed to receive the award for supporting cast for Life In A Metro. I got stuck in traffic. I started getting calls asking ‘where are you’. The hysteria and panic that I experienced, I didn’t make it and Soha (Ali Khan) got it for Rang De Basanti.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is directing her upcoming film Emergency, in which she essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Recently, Mahima Chaudhary joined the cast of the film, and she will be playing the role of Pupul Jaykar.