Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta, Genelia Deshmukh: How Bollywood is celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Social media is flooded with Raksha Bandhan celebration photos shared by celebrities. From Kangana Ranaut celebrating the festival with her brother to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni taking fans back to the 1980s with a nostalgic family photo featuring her brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor, several stars have been giving fans a glimpse into their sibling bonds.

Here’s a look at how celebrities celebrated Raksha Bandhan this year.

Kangana Ranaut’s Raksha Bandhan celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Aksht Ranaut. In the photos shared on Friday morning, Kangana can be seen dressed in a blue saree with her head covered as she ties a Rakhi on her brother’s wrist. Kangana’s sister-in-law, Ritu Sangwan, is also seen posing with the siblings in the pictures.

Along with the pictures, the actor-politician shared a heartfelt note which read, “Mere payaare Bhai. Main Ishwar se prarthna karti hoon ki yeh prem ka bandhan jo maine tumhare haath pe bandha hai yeh sada tumhari Raksha kare, tum hamare Mata Pita ki seva karo, kul ki garima badhao, patni ka sada kalyan karo, santan ki hamesha raksha karo, aur sada jeevan se santusht raho. Mere pyaare Bhai main sada tumhein swasth aur samriddh dekhu, mere liye tum mere mata pita ki he chavi ho tumhara prem aur sanrakshan mujhe sada mile. Sab bahen bhaiyon ko iss ati Priye parv ki bahut shubhkamnaen. Rakshabandhan ki hardik shubhkamnaein (My dear brother, I pray to God that this bond of love that I have tied around your wrist always protects you. May you always serve and care for our parents, uphold the dignity of our family, ensure the well-being of your wife, protect your children, and always remain content and happy in life. My dear brother, I always wish to see you healthy and prosperous. To me, you are a reflection of our parents. May I always receive your love, care and protection. My heartfelt wishes to all brothers and sisters on this very special festival. Heartiest wishes on Raksha Bandhan).”

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Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post on Raksha Bandhan

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated Raksha Bandhan by taking a trip down memory lane and sharing a rare childhood photograph featuring her brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor. The throwback, marked ’86, offered fans a glimpse of the Kapoor family from their younger days.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Riddhima wished her younger brother with a heartfelt message, writing, “Happy Rakhi Rans. Love you,” along with red heart emojis. In the photograph, young Riddhima and Ranbir can be seen posing alongside their mother, Neetu. Neetu also reposted the picture on her Instagram Story with the caption, “My loves.”

Preity Zinta’s Raksha Bandhan celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity Zinta also shared photos with her brothers and wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all of you who celebrate it today, and to both my partners in crime, happiness & all things in between. Love you to the moon & back 💕💕Ting ! #Blessed #Family.”

Genelia Deshmukh’s post on Raksha Bandhan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Genelia Deshmukh also shared a clip of her tying a rakhi to her brother. With the photo, she wrote, “The Annual Fight 💚 The elder sister has to always be the one gifting and pampering, it cannot be the other way around – It’s not allowed. But this time Nigu Pigu took the help of the chota gang and I lost hands down. Happy Raksha Bandhan Nigu Pigu. I will always always have your back 💚.”