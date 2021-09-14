Kangana Ranaut to play Sita in period drama film The Incarnation- SITA

Kangana Ranaut seems to have won the race to play the role of Goddess Sita in a Bollywood film. The four times National Award winning actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray the mythical character in her upcoming film The Incarnation – SITA, which will be helmed by Alaukik Desai. The film’s story has been written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Filmmaker Alaukik Desai, in a press statement said, “Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief.”

Earlier there were reports suggesting that Kareena Kapoor would play Sita in the Alaukik Desai directorial. While the actor never directly addressed the rumours that she hiked her fees for the role, she recently commented about the trolling in an interview to The Guardian, “I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing.”

Saloni Sharma of SS Studio, which will be bankrolling the magnum opus said, “As a woman, I couldn’t be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut on board our VFX magnum opus, ‘The Incarnation Sita’. Kangana symbolises the spirit and essence of the Indian woman – fearless, daunting and daring…. It’s time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect”

On the work front Kangana was last seen as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor J Jayalalitha in the recently released Thalaivii along with actor Arvind Swami who played the role of MGR. Kangana has wrapped up Dhaakad and has Tejas and The Incarnation – SITA in her kitty.