scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Must Read

Kangana Ranaut to play Sita in period drama film The Incarnation- SITA

Kangana Ranaut will play Sita in The Incarnation, which will be helmed by Alaukik Desai. The film's story has been written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
September 14, 2021 2:51:35 pm
Kangana Ranaut is all set to play Sita for her upcoming epic drama film. (Photo: Kangana Rananut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut seems to have won the race to play the role of Goddess Sita in a Bollywood film. The four times National Award winning actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray the mythical character in her upcoming film The Incarnation – SITA, which will be helmed by Alaukik Desai. The film’s story has been written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Filmmaker Alaukik Desai, in a press statement said, “Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief.”

Also read |Satyajit Ray’s ‘cruellest’ film to date, Sadgati, is 40: The searing Om Puri starrer holds up the mirror to Dalit atrocities

Earlier there were reports suggesting that Kareena Kapoor would play Sita in the Alaukik Desai directorial. While the actor never directly addressed the rumours that she hiked her fees for the role, she recently commented about the trolling in an interview to The Guardian,  “I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Saloni Sharma of SS Studio, which will be bankrolling the magnum opus said, “As a woman, I couldn’t be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut on board our VFX magnum opus, ‘The Incarnation Sita’. Kangana symbolises the spirit and essence of the Indian woman – fearless, daunting and daring…. It’s time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect”

On the work front Kangana was last seen as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor J Jayalalitha in the recently released Thalaivii along with actor Arvind Swami who played the role of MGR. Kangana has wrapped up Dhaakad and has Tejas and The Incarnation – SITA in her kitty.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

aayushmaan birthday family photos
Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: Actor’s best clicks with wife Tahira, kids Virajveer and Varushka

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement