Kangana Ranaut to play Jayalalithaa in her next

After delivering a hit with the period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut will be soon seen as the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. An official announcement on the same was made on Saturday, which also happens to be the Bollywood star’s birthday.

The film will be bilingual and will be titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi. The biopic will be helmed by AL Vijay, who is known for directing movies like Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal.

The filmmaker said, “Jayalalithaa madam was one of the most prominent leaders of our country. Making a film on her life is a big responsibility and we are going to do it with utmost care and honesty. Am proud and happy with our association with one of India’s biggest star and the very talented Kangana Ranaut ji to portray the dynamic role of our very dynamic leader.”

Meanwhile, Kangana said that the late politician’s life is a great concept for a mainstream movie and that she is honoured to be a part of the project.

“Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician, it’s a great concept for a mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project,” the Manikarnika actor said.

The movie will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned superhits like the Baahubali series, Manikarnika and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Jaya will be jointly produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banners of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment.