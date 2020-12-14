scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 14, 2020
Top news

Kangana Ranaut to Hrithik Roshan: When will you stop crying about a little affair?

Kangana Ranaut said the moment she begins to gather courage to find hope in her personal life, Hrithik Roshan "starts the same drama again."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 14, 2020 9:50:08 pm
hrithik kangana, kangana hrithik, kangana ranaut, hrithik roshanHrithik and Kangana's feud goes back years. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram and Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has responded to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s case against her from Cyber Cell to CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) of the Crime Branch.

Kangana said that even after so many years since their “break up”, Hrithik has refused to move on and has not dated any woman. The Queen actor said the moment she begins to gather courage to find hope in her personal life, Hrithik “starts the same drama again.”

She added, “Kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye (when will you stop crying about a little affair).”

Hrithik Roshan’s lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani had recently written a letter to Mumbai police commissioner saying that there had been no progress in the case.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Hrithik and Kangana’s feud goes back years. In 2016, Hrithik filed a lawsuit against Kangana, in which he accused her of cyberstalking and harassing him. Kangana responded with a legal notice, denying the charges and alleging criminal intimidation.

Before their relationship soured, Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut had worked together in Krrish 3 and Kites.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor, shehnaaz gill, hina khan
20 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement