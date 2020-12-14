Kangana Ranaut to Hrithik Roshan: When will you stop crying about a little affair?

Hrithik and Kangana's feud goes back years. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram and Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has responded to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s case against her from Cyber Cell to CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) of the Crime Branch.

Kangana said that even after so many years since their “break up”, Hrithik has refused to move on and has not dated any woman. The Queen actor said the moment she begins to gather courage to find hope in her personal life, Hrithik “starts the same drama again.”

She added, “Kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye (when will you stop crying about a little affair).”

His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye? https://t.co/qh6pYkpsIP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020

Hrithik Roshan’s lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani had recently written a letter to Mumbai police commissioner saying that there had been no progress in the case.

Hrithik and Kangana’s feud goes back years. In 2016, Hrithik filed a lawsuit against Kangana, in which he accused her of cyberstalking and harassing him. Kangana responded with a legal notice, denying the charges and alleging criminal intimidation.

Before their relationship soured, Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut had worked together in Krrish 3 and Kites.

