Kangana Ranaut to helm Indira Gandhi movie Emergency: ‘No one can direct it better than me’

Kangana Ranaut has revealed more details about her movie Emergency. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday evening took to social media platform Koo to share that she will be directing her upcoming project titled Emergency, based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life.

The actor also revealed that the project will be penned by Ritesh Shah, who has films like Pink, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, D-Day, Rocky Handsome among others to his credit.

Talking about Emergency, Kangana wrote, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.”

In an earlier statement, the National Award-winning actor had clarified that Emergency is not a biopic, but a political drama. She said, “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India.”

Apart from Emergency, Kangana Ranaut has Thalaivi, Tejas, Dhaakad and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.