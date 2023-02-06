Kangana Ranaut again threatens Bollywood couple, claims all suspicious activities around her have stopped: ‘Ghar me ghus ke maroongi’

After making claims about how a couple from the movie industry is spying on her, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday once again took to Instagram story to clear the air about her allegations. She said that no further suspicious activities are taking place, and warned her detractors while she was at it.

“All those who worry about me please know that since then there are no suspicious activities around me, no one following me, with or without cameras. Dekho jo bhoot laaton se maante hai wo to sirf laaton se hi maante hai. Message to changu mangu: Bachchon tumhara kisi dehati se paala nahi pada, sudhar jao nahi toh…Ghar me ghus ke maaroongi. Aur jinko lagta hai ki main paagal hoon, tumko ye to pata hai ki main pagal hoon, lekin ye pata nahi hai ki kitni badi wali hoon (Some people just need a good hiding. I also have a message for those people who are behind this, and those who consider me crazy: I will enter your houses and beat you up, and you might consider me crazy, but you don’t know how mad I can actually get).”

In her earlier post, Ranaut alleged that a couple from the movie industry, who recently became parents, have been spying on her. Although she did not name names, Kangana did tag the husband as a ‘Casanova’, and said that he is forcing his wife to be a producer and back women-centric films like her.

“I am certain my WhatsApp data is being leaked, professional deals or even personal life details, his obsessed nepo mafia clown who once landed at my doorstep uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womaniser and Casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well forces his wife to become producer, do more female-centric films, dress like me even make home interiors like me they even hired my stylist and even home stylists of many years who then refused to work with me,” she had written on Instagram earlier.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the box office failure Dhaakad, which also featured Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta prominently. She is now looking forward to the political drama Emergency, which is also helmed by her. Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.