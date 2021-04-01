‘Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra hiding, but I’m coming to save Bollywood’: Kangana Ranaut confirms Thalaivi release on April 23

Due to the rising coronavirus cases, many films have pushed their release dates. However, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi is going to release on its originally scheduled release date, the actor confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday night.

Responding to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh which stated that Thalaivi will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23 as planned, Kangana wrote that she is coming to ‘save Bollywood’ with her Rs 100 crore movie. “They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100cr budget film to save Bollywood,” Kangana tweeted.

They did everything to throw me out of the industry,ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100cr budget film to save Bollywood (cont) https://t.co/LBU4UcUNRJ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 31, 2021

History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child,was destined to be their saviour,you never know life have many ways of amusing us,if this happens,remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again क्यूँकि माँ माँ होती है — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 31, 2021

Claiming herself as a saviour and as ‘The Mother,’ the Thalaivi star’s tweet read, “History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life has many ways of amusing us, if this happens, remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again क्यूँकि माँ माँ होती है.”

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Thalaivi also features Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Poorna, Madhu Bala among others in significant parts. Thalaivi has been helmed by A L Vijay, with a screenplay penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad, Rajat Arora and Madhan Karky.

Apart from the highly-anticipated Thalaivi, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad lined up for release. While Tejas will see her play a Sikh soldier, Dhaakad promises to be a high-voltage actioner with Kangana playing Agent Agni.