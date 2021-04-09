Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi postponed amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Kangana Ranaut starrer upcoming biopic, Thalaivi has been postponed indefinitely. The film based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor J Jayalalithaa, was previously scheduled to release on April 23 in theatres. But, in the wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown across various regions of India, the makers announced their decision on Friday.

In the statement, the producers of Thalaivi said, “Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi.”

Thalaivi is helmed by A L Vijay, with a screenplay penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad, Rajat Arora and Madhan Karky. The trailer of Thalaivi and its first song “Chali Chali” received a thumbs-up from the audience. But, the film’s postponement might come as a disappointment for the fans of Kangana and Jayalalithaa.

Kangana had recently shared how she is coming to ‘save Bollywood’ with her Rs 100 crore movie, Thalaivi. Responding to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh which stated that Thalaivi will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23 as planned, Kangana wrote, “They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100cr budget film to save Bollywood.”

Dear Audience, WE ARE EXTREMELY GRATEFUL FOR THE TREMENDOUS RESPONSE AND UNCONDITIONAL LOVE YOU’VE SHOWN FOR ‘THALAIVI’ TRAILER. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID 19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone’s support. With love, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Shaailesh R Singh and Zee Studios.

Apart from Kangana, the movie also stars Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Poorna, Madhu Bala among others in significant parts.