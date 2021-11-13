scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Kangana Ranaut celebrates Tejas wrap-up amid ongoing controversy. See photos

Kangana Ranaut and the team of her upcoming film Tejas celebrated the wrap-up of the film in Mumbai on Friday night.

Mumbai
November 13, 2021 9:32:57 am
Kangana Ranaut- tehas wrap upKangana Ranaut poses for camera at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Tejas. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday night made an appearance at the wrap party of her next Tejas, helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced under the banner of Ronnie Screwvala.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

For the wrap-up party organised by RSVP Films at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, Kangana wore a shimmering bronze ensemble with a thigh-high slit and flaunted her curly tresses.

Kangana ranaut- Tejas wrap up party(1) Kangana Ranaut at the Tejas wrap-up party in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut with Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel was by her side at the party. The actor also shared a fun Boomerang video, where she is seen dancing with Rangoli and a friend.

Kangana Ranaut- Rangoli- Tejas wrap-up party Kangana Ranaut danced away with her sister Rangoli Chandel and a friend at the wrap-up party of Tejas. (Photo: Kangana Thalaivii/Instagram)

Tejas, the film inspired by the first Indian Air Force female pilot, stars Kangana in the role of Tejas Gill. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Kangana is in the eye of a storm after making a comment at a recent summit where she spoke about India gaining independence in 2014. Her comment on India’s independence came days after the actor was honoured with the Padma Shri.

On the work front Kangana, who was last seen in Thalaivii, the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will soon be seen in Tejas, Dhaakad and Emergency. She is also directing her first maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avnet Kaur.

