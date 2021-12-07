Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas gets release date

The makers of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Tejas announced its releases date on Tuesday. The Sarvesh Mewara directorial will release on October 5 next year, coinciding with Dussehra. Sharing a photo of herself from the film, Kangana wrote that Tejas is an “inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies”. She called the film “an ode to the Indian Air Force”.

Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot. The film takes inspiration from the landmark event in the history of Indian Air Force, which became the country’s first defence force to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The movie will also take the audience through some of the most challenging combat missions IAF forces undertook in their effort to keep our country safe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Excited to be a part of a film that celebrates a woman hero in uniform, Kangana Ranaut had earlier said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”

The actor had also revealed how she always “wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood.”

Tejas has been bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films.