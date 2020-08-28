Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas to go on floors in December

Covid-19 halted Tejas preps earlier this year.

Tejas, the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut, is all set to go on floors in December. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

Excited to be a part of a film that celebrates a woman hero in uniform, Kangana said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is produced by RSVP Movies, who earlier bankrolled Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Mewara said in a statement, “My film is a reflection of the current sentiment in our country. We celebrate our armed forces, and I hope to further evoke a spirit of patriotism and nationalism through my storytelling. Kangana is a strong woman with a voice that resonates with the youth of this nation, and I cannot wait to begin shoot with her.”

