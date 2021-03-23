Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Thalaivi and beyond, actor’s 5 upcoming films

When someone talks about Kangana Ranaut, we remember her best performances such as Queen, Gangster and Tanu Weds Manu, among others. Over the years, she has proved her mettle as an actor, and she has an interesting mix of films and characters lined up in the months ahead.

As Thalaivi’s trailer lands on Kangana Ranaut’s birthday today, here is looking at her upcoming films.

Dhaakad

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad will feature Kangana Ranaut in a full-on action avatar. The actor, who promises the film to be ‘something spectacular’, called Dhaakad a benchmark in her career.

Kangana Ranaut plays the lead role in Dhaakad.

“Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film,” she said in a statement.

Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, the action-thriller is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s first collaboration with Kangana Ranaut.

Tejas

Tejas sees Kangana Ranaut playing an Air Force pilot. The actor, who earlier said she was “fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood,” called working in the film an honour.

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of Tejas. (Photo: Twitter/Kangana Ranaut)

Kangana said in a statement, “Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot that puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film.”

Tejas is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP. The film marks the directorial debut of Sarvesh Mewara.

A film on Indira Gandhi

Kangana will play former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in a political drama helmed by Sai Kabir. The National Award-winning actor confirmed the news but stated that the film is not a biopic but a period film that will cover significant moments of Indian political history including Operation Blue Star and The Emergency.

“Yes, we are working on the project, and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India,” the actor said in a statement.

The makers have not announced any news on the project so far.

Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda

Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda is based on the historical Kashmiri queen Didda, the first female monarch of the Kashmir Valley. The film, which marks the second instalment of the Manikarnika franchise, is expected to go on floors in January 2022.

The first film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai. It starred Kangana Ranaut and marked the actor’s debut as a filmmaker.

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PR Handout) Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PR Handout)

Thalaivi traces veteran actor-politician Jayalalithaa’s journey as an actor and politician. The film, which stars Kangana in the lead role, will also star Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta and Madhoo in pivotal roles.

The AL Vijay directorial will release on April 23, 2021.