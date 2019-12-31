From Kangana’s tax remark to Citizen AK, 2019’s joshila Bollywood moments

Here’s a quick flashback of 10 most headline-worthy moments that emerged from tinselville. Here’s a quick flashback of 10 most headline-worthy moments that emerged from tinselville.

At the stroke of midnight, that is tonight, when surely no one will sleep, India shall bid farewell to 2019 and step into 2020. New year, new beginnings. For Bollywood, 2019 was a packed calendar. Much happened on screen as off it, with newsmakers and troublemakers alike providing enough fodder to keep the show running. From Kangana Ranaut’s loose cannon shenanigans and Citizen Akshay Kumar’s Bharat-mode to the internet-breaking Khans-Modi selfie (and possible kiss and make up?) and Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff bromance in War, there was just enough to make everyone happy.

Before Happy New Year drinks trigger a memory loss, here’s a quick flashback of 10 most headline-worthy moments that emerged from tinselville, amping up the nation’s ‘josh’.

How’s the Josh?

Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal’s popular war cry from Uri: The Surgical Strike made a dash out of the Bollywood canvas and landed head first into the political arena. Eventually, from meme to Modi’s ‘How’s the josh?’ shall define India’s newfound belligerence and triumphalism. It now deserves its own movie. High time, sir!

Citizen Akshay

Much intrigue has surrounded Akshay Kumar’s citizenship of late. The reason the Kesari star gets repeatedly trolled is because he has come to embody saffronised patriotism that works for some and repulses others. But our very own New India’s Manoj Kumar with a Canadian passport recently put all speculations to rest by admitting to have applied for Indian citizenship. Not under the newly passed CAA, but naysayers can suck it. It’s just the Good Newwz Akki-ites have been waiting for.

Women on top

For my ancestors ,

For posterity,

In solidarity with students and citizens,

Cuz hate leaves a trail of blood… AND it’s bad for the economy

Jai Hind 🇮🇳

अब की बार,

प्यार ही प्यार! ❤️#AzadMaidan pic.twitter.com/MTFB4OPg01 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 27, 2019

Without the cape, women were crusaders. While Mardaani 2, Badla, Manikarnika and Soni kept the focus solely on the female characters, off screen, it was heartening to witness the power brigade led by the likes of Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza etc putting up a brave resistance to CAA and other causes, proving that there are still a few secular voices left in Bollywood who believe in speaking truth to power.

Anurag returns

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

After receiving abusive messages and death threats, Anurag Kashyap had quit Twitter for good. But recently, with the urgent pronouncement “Can’t stay silent any longer”, the king of indie returned to the battlefield calling the Modi government “fascist” in the wake of Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Expect a power-packed and fiery 2020 from the Wasseypur director, back from the pavillion and very much on the front foot.

Kangana, the Taxman

This is what Kangana has to say about on going strikes and CAA 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DwcQFbivdR — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 23, 2019

Kangana Ranaut is controversy’s favourite queen. Kangana being Kangana, her latest salvo came as she slammed some of the pro-CAA protestors who resorted to violence and damaged public property. Her ‘only few people pay tax in India while the rest are dependent on them’ remarks drew a huge backlash. Wonder with which controversial statement she will open 2020. Any guesses?

Kabir Singh’s misogyny

In the age of MeToo, a film like Kabir Singh and its inherent misogyny hit a raw nerve. The Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani flick went on to become one of 2019’s highest grossers, but not without its share of criticism. The film’s abominably violent, rape-threatening lead protagonist (Shahid Kapoor buried under weirdo beardo) and his toxic worldview came in for much flak.

Tiger’s man crush on Duggu

It was a given that some day the twin shall meet. War brought out the hidden bromance between beefcakes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The predecessor and successor together on screen for the first time, it was more than a perfect moment as Hrithik plays mentor to acolyte Tiger Shroff in a film set in a 007-esque spyland. Tiger’s man crush on Duggu is most visible in the scene when he is vying with a female colleague for HR’s attention. “Get in line,” he says, all moony-faced, in response to her flattering admiration for Hrithik.

Modi-Khans selfie

Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune! pic.twitter.com/kWRbNk3xzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2019

Since the Narendra Modi government came to power, the Khans have maintained a distance from the powers that be. (Recall: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao came under fire for dishing out their political view on growing intolerance way back in 2015). But after much public speculation when Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan did meet the Prime Minister, it was a happy ending — all Munnabhai jaadu ki jhappis and smily selfies.

The effects of Ayushmann Khurrana’s body defects

Bala hit screens on November 7.

2019 belonged to Ayushmann Khurrana. The boy wonder ended it well, with a National award in his kitty. But hey, what is it about AK and his body parts? It all started with sperm and later erectile dysfunction. Recently, he added blindness (Andhadhun), voice (Dream Girl) and hair loss (Bala) to that list. What’s next?

Apna Time Aayega

Aspiring rapper from the slums, Ranveer Singh’s Murad sang “Apna time aayega” hoping — as Gully Boy entered Oscar fray — that it would replace ‘Jai Ho’ as the Academy anthem from a rising Asia. Unfortunately, apna time nahin aaya. But the eternal optimists that we are, here’s wishing for bright spots in 2020.

