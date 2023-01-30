Kangana Ranaut again targets Shah Rukh Khan as person brings up her ‘historic flop’ Dhaakad: ‘SRK ji ki 10 saal mei Pathaan pehli film chali hai’

Ever since Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was reinstated, she has been hyperactive on the microblogging site. From calling out Bollywood’s obsession with big box office numbers to wanting to name Pathaan as ‘Indian Pathaan’, the actor has been typing her opinions loud and clear.

She recently posted about Pathaan’s collection and brought the religious angle to it, irking many social media users. One person called her out, referring to the failure of her last film Dhakaad. The actor responded to him, and took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan, writing that she hopes India will give her another chance, just like it gave SRK. She also mentioned how this was the only successful film in the superstar’s career in the last 10 years.

“Haan ji Dhaakad bahut badi historic flop rahi hai, iss baat se maine kab mana kiya? SRK ji ki dus saal mein yeh pehli film chali hai,hum bhi unse prerna lete hain, ummeed hai jaise Bharat ne unko mauka diya humko bhi milega, after all yeh Bharat Mahan hai udar hai,Jai Shri Ram,” she replied to the user, who had called her ‘frustrated’ after her film Dhakaad could only earn Rs 2.58 crore at the box office, while Pathaan is already on its way to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide.

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut posted a series of tweets claiming that even though SRK’s Pathaan might be a success, the country will still chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The Queen actor said that it is ‘India’s love and inclusiveness’ that is making the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer a roaring success.

Kangana claimed that director Siddharth Anand’s film shows “our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light.” She later corrected ISIS to ISI. She continued, “It is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies…” Her follow-up tweet read, “Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… (For all those who have high hopes, please note that Pathaan might be a film, the country will still roar with Jai Shri Ram).”

She further wrote, “I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans … the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan,it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan”

After a staggering opening of Rs 57 crore, Pathaan earned Rs 70 crore on its second day, Rs 39 crore on its third day and picked up again over the weekend with Rs 53 crore and as far as early estimates go, it’s minted around Rs 65 crore on the fifth day, taking the Indian collection beyond Rs 280 crore.