Kangana Ranaut targets Bollywood for announcing release dates: ‘As if people have nothing better to do’

Friday, October 01, 2021
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Friday to talk about the many upcoming theatrical releases. She said 'old empires will fall and new will rise'.

October 1, 2021 3:51:10 pm
kangana ranautKangana Ranaut was recently seen in Thalaivii. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Thalaivii actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Friday to express her opinion on the many Hindi films that have announced their release dates in the past few days. Theatres are set to reopen in Maharashtra from October 22 and since that announcement, many films have announced their upcoming release dates.

Kangana shared in her Instagram story, “Dumb bollywoodias sleeping for months on end now suddenly announcing release dates as if people have nothing better to do than to watch their tacky films.”

Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii that released in theatres on September 10. However, due to the short theatrical window as the film would be available on OTT just weeks later, the film was not screened in many multiplex chains. She referred to the incident in her next story and wrote, “It is a good time for people like us. We don’t get a solo release. We don’t find enough screens even if we do we don’t get good shows. Big studios and mafias have full control over exhibitors and multiplexes. Only thing we rely on is good content. That’s how I have made it this far. (sic)”

kangana ranaut Kangana Ranaut shared this on her Instagram story. kangana ranaut Kangana Ranaut hinted at the problems that she had to face during Thalaivii release. kangana ranaut ‘Old empires will fall,’ wrote Kangana.

Kangana mentioned that “only good content will survive.” “This is a transformative time for the film industry, only good content will survive so actually it’s not a bad time at all. It’s time for social cleansing. Old empires will fall and new ones will arise,” she mentioned in her last story.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii received 3 stars from The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta. The review read, “That J Jayalalitha’s life was tailor-made for a movie, no can dispute. And now, having watched Kangana Ranaut play this version of Jaya in Thalaivii with a perfectly-judged mixture of vulnerability and hauteur, there’s no question that she owns the part.”

Kangana has Tejas, Dhaakad, The Incarnation – Sita and Emergency in her kitty.

