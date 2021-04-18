Kangana Ranaut takes us inside her home which she is sharing with her ‘slightly annoying friend’ during weekend curfew

Kangana Ranaut seems to be back in Mumbai. The actor, who is happy to be back home, shared a video on Twitter. The video shows Kangana relaxing at the well-appointed balcony of her home in Mumbai with a koel (cuckoo) bird singing in the background. Kangana wrote that the bird’s company is making her realise a lot of things.

“This little koyal telling me many things I failed to hear for so long…I always said I live alone suddenly finding many who were always there but in my hectic life I never realised,” Kangana wrote adding, “Lovely to be home with my new but slightly annoying friend.”

Earlier in the day, the actor shared her thought of the day. She wrote, “Who isn’t loyal to parents will never be loyal to the nation or to lover, disloyalty becomes an inbuilt trait and start to feed on our confidence like termites. Loyality isn’t something others need it is the fuel of our own integrity, most important to live well.”

On the work front, Kangana’s Thalaivi was scheduled for April 23 release but the film was postponed in the wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown across various regions of India.

In the statement, the producers of Thalaivi said, “Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi.”

Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.