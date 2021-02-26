Kangana Ranaut takes us inside brother Aksht’s house in Mumbai as she ‘sets it up’. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut is busy decorating her brother Aksht and sister-in-law Ritu’s house in Mumbai. Kangana posted a video on her social media handles to give a glimpse of how she has turned an interior designer of sorts for Aksht. The Dhaakad actor, who was earlier on Thursday spotted heading for a script reading session, drove to her brother’s place after that.

In the video, Kangana is seen setting up a book shelf in what looks like a living room. Her caption reads, “After script sessions, edit discussions I ran to my brothers and bhabhi’s house which I am designing and will set it up till midnight now, woman with nine hands is not a myth that’s like every woman ever”

After script sessions, edit discussions I ran to my brothers and bhabhi’s house which I am designing and will set it up till midnight now, woman with nine hands is not a myth that’s like every woman ever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T7aMVvn1dA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

Kangana, who spent time with her family at their Manali home during lockdown, returned to Mumbai recently. The actor had previously shared several photos and videos from Aksht’s wedding that took place in Udaipur in November last year. She was seen dancing to the beats of Rajasthani folk song “Kesariya Balam” along with sister Rangoli Chandel at the wedding functions.

Kangana had recently shared that she has bought flats worth Rs 4 crore for her family members in Chandigarh. “I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family…. remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family,” she tweeted.

On the work front, Kangana is recently wrapped up a schedule of Dhaakad. She also has films like Tejas, a film on Indira Gandhi and the second instalment of Manikarnika in her kitty. On J Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, the actor shared that her biopic titled Thalaivi and starring her, will release on April 23. Her Tanu Weds Manu also completed 10 years on Thursday.